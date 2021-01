Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

30 years ago this week, the biggest story in country music, and the biggest story in Texas and many parts beyond was the headlong effort by the IRS to liquidate the empire of Willie Nelson due to unpaid back taxes. They tried to sell his memories. It didn't exactly go how the IRS planned.

