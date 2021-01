Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 16:15 Hits: 0

For over two decades, Madlib's work has been defined not by any one style, but by the artist's stylistic breadth and tireless output. On a new album, the polymath compiles his artifacts.

(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/28/961520721/madlib-heads-back-to-the-future-on-sound-ancestors