Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 06:25 Hits: 0

Death’s been knocking at Robert Connely Farr’s door for some time now, accompanied by the demon alcohol and the malevolent presence of cancer. Used to the dark, his heart and […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/01/reviews/albums/robert-connely-farr