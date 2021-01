Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:45 Hits: 6

84-year old country and songwriting legend, actor, veteran, and Country Music Hall of Famer Kris Kristofferson has officially retired from performing. The decision was made in 2020, but was previously unannounced, and comes as the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most touring over the past year.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kris-kristofferson-announces-his-retirement/