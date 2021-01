Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

What's it like to have a song go viral on TikTok and rack up a half a billion plays on Spotify? Host Stephen Kallao talks with up and coming New Zealand artist Benee in this session.

(Image credit: Harry Were/Courtesy of the artist)

