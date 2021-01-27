Grammy-Nominated Mickey Guyton Joins Maggie Rose on ‘Salute the Songbird,’ Podcast Highlighting Women in Music

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:38 Hits: 4

Osiris Media announces the release of the fourth episode of Salute the Songbird, a new podcast hosted by rock and soul singer Maggie Rose. The episode is out now, featuring Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton. Salute the Songbird is the latest addition to Osiris Artist Spotlight podcasts and was developed in partnership with Rose and her manager, Austin Marshall of Starstruck Entertainment.

In this episode, Rose and Guyton discuss how Guyton got her start and the epiphany moment she had watching LeAnn Rimes perform the National Anthem that led her on the path to country music. Guyton discusses growing up in an era when women reigned supreme on country radio, the pivotal moment that changed the course of her career, and why she’s determined to create opportunities for others in the music community.

“My goal and purpose and hope is that other women in this genre – black, white, whatever you are – can see that and realize that they have a powerful voice, too, that they can use not only when it comes to speaking out about this injustice, but within their own personal careers as they’re navigating these writing rooms with majority men who may take over your writing session and say you should write something like this. I hope I can empower women and people to open their mouths and express and say what they want and then therefore they can have lucrative careers that open the doors.” – Mickey Guyton

Guyton was born in Arlington, Texas and moved around the Lone Star state as a child due to her father’s job but found music to be a constant in her nomadic life. She began singing in church and was drawn to a variety of artists with big voices including Dolly Parton, Cece Winans, Whitney Houston and LeAnn Rimes.

She has been featured by CBS This Morning’s Gayle King twice and has performed on ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today Show. She has also been spotlighted in People magazine’s American Voices feature, Billboard magazine as one of Country music’s “female game-changers,” and Entertainment Weekly as one of the “new queens of country music.” She is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for the song “Black Like Me.”

At the end of the episode, Rose plays Guyton’s song “Bridges” from her recently released EP of the same name.