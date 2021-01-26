World Premiere Track: Jesse Brewster ‘Woman in My Mind’

Articles

Roots music renaissance man Jesse Brewster has spent the better part of two decades sharpening his personal brand of West Coast Americana. His newest album, The Lonely Pines, is set for release on all major outlets March 5th, 2021.

Brewster’s fifth LP, The Lonely Pines finds the songwriter focusing on the process of moving on, either toward acceptance of past mistakes or in the direction of better opportunities. Occupying the middle ground between folk music and rock & roll, it’s an album that mixes amplified anthems like “Let’s Run Away” with the warm, western wooziness of “Woman in My Mind.”

The idea behind “Woman in My Mind” became clear to me right away as I developed the chord changes. The song represents a sentimental snapshot in time; reminiscent and longing. How if you tried to recreate the experience, it could never compete with the one you’re holding in your memory: ‘She’s the one that I’m hoping I’ll never find–she’ll never be that perfect woman in my mind’. Hope you enjoy it!

