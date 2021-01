Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:59 Hits: 6

Musicians have often found it difficult to keep pace with some of Beethoven's maddeningly fast symphonies. But could they be based on a mistake?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/did-beethoven-give-his-pieces-the-wrong-tempo/a-56351826?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf