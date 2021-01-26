Eddie Van Halen Honored With Mural On His Birthday

Articles

To celebrate Eddie Van Halen‘s life and legacy, artist Robert Vargas is unveiling a new mural outside the Guitar Center in Hollywood today, on what would have been his 66th birthday. The artwork features EVH playing his infamous Frankenstrat and wearing a Van Halen necklace.

“I am beyond excited to create this mural of one of my all-time creative heroes, Eddie Van Halen,” said Vargas when he started the painting he calls “Long Live the King.”

Continuing, “This mural is truly for the fans and a celebration of my favorite rock band, Van Halen’s legacy.”

