Category: Art/Music Hits: 11
To celebrate Eddie Van Halen‘s life and legacy, artist Robert Vargas is unveiling a new mural outside the Guitar Center in Hollywood today, on what would have been his 66th birthday. The artwork features EVH playing his infamous Frankenstrat and wearing a Van Halen necklace.
“I am beyond excited to create this mural of one of my all-time creative heroes, Eddie Van Halen,” said Vargas when he started the painting he calls “Long Live the King.”
Continuing, “This mural is truly for the fans and a celebration of my favorite rock band, Van Halen’s legacy.”
View this post on Instagram
The post Eddie Van Halen Honored With Mural On His Birthday appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/eddie-van-halen-honored-with-mural-on-his-birthday/