Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 02:09 Hits: 1

Mike Milosh, the voice of the R&B collective, says creativity permeates every hour of his life — so he tried to make a sacred space for it while recording his new album, Home.

(Image credit: Emma Marie Jenkinson/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959659228/even-in-isolation-rhye-makes-music-for-us-to-come-together