Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 04:34 Hits: 8

Last year we posted John John Brown‘s song ‘On Black Friday I Met Jesus‘ which really impressed us both musically and poetically. That song, along with this new one ‘Where The Good Buzz Goes’ both come from his new album Americana Comics, out now on streaming services. John Prine is a clear influence in the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/01/27/new-music-john-john-brown-where-the-good-buzz-goes/