Watch: Margo Price Shares Stirring New Video for ‘Hey Child’

Margo Price has released the music video for “Hey Child,” illustrating just how heartrending introspection can be.

The singer-songwriter said on her Instagram, “Part short film, part music video, it explores the perpetual cycle of addiction, depression and self medication, all things I’ve struggled with in my life. my husband @jivey and I wrote this song back in 2012 not long after we lost our son and everything seemed to be crumbling around us. I had long forgotten about it but Sturgill convinced me to resurrect it for this album. I was reluctant at first, but I’m glad I did cause it still hits home. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or addiction, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. ???? video directed by my talented friend @stuckwisch.”

In addition, Price has announced a headlining concert with a live audience, a socially-distanced event slated for May 28 at the Caverns Above Ground Amphiteater in Pelham, Tennessee. The pandemic affected her previously scheduled tour in support of That’s How Rumors Get Started.

Margo Price Tour Dates:

4-21 Toledo, OH – Hunting Center*

4-22 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

4-27 Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush 2021

5-28 Pelham, TN – The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater

6-10 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6-11 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

6-12 Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre*

6-17 Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena*

6-18 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

6-19 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*

* with Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

*Feature image: Screengrab of “Hey Child,” directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch

