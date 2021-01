Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

The Baltimore rock band became stars thanks to a stunning performance on The Late Show With David Letterman. Watch Sam Herring and co. perform four songs for Tiny Desk's quarantine series.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/959759650/future-islands-tiny-desk-home-concert