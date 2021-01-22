Ann Wilson Returns With New Single ‘Tender Heart’

Articles

Legendary rock singer and songwriter Ann Wilson has announced today’s release of a dynamic new single. “Tender Heart” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Photo courtesy of Michael Eisele Photo courtesy of Michael Eisele “ ‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”

“Tender Heart” was written and originally recorded by Steve Earle, and follows last year’s release of “The Revolution Starts Now” — which features original artwork by renowned American street artist and activist Shepard Fairey. “The Revolution Starts Now” is also being offered on limited edition signed 7” vinyl, available now for pre-order via AnnWilson.com. The single includes the exclusive B-side, “Rooster,” originally performed by Alice In Chains; a live performance from last year’s “MoPOP Founders Award Honoring Alice In Chains: A Benefit for the Museum of Pop Culture” is streaming now at the official Ann Wilson YouTube channel.

Ann Wilson is a true icon, known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of the groundbreaking rock band Heart. Led by Wilson's extraordinary vocal power, Heart has thrilled audiences for more than four decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and well-deserved induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Wilson's second solo album, 2018's Immortal, saw her putting her unique stamp on songs made famous by a number of hugely influential artists, including David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse, and more. Produced by longtime Heart collaborator Mike Flicker, the album earned widespread critical acclaim, with Associated Press declaring it "an exciting, eye-opening look at largely obscure songs by big-name artists" and Goldmine praising Wilson for "her mighty vocal firepower and a far ranging creative spirit."

