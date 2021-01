Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 18:37 Hits: 1

The National's lead singer set out to create something warm and welcoming on his new album, Serpentine Prison.

(Image credit: Chantal Anderson/Courtesy of the artst)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2021/01/22/959594196/matt-berningers-first-solo-album-was-inspired-by-willie-nelsons-stardust