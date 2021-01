Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:53 Hits: 1

Soprano saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom and bassist Mark Helias play together in a new remotely recorded digital album. These seasoned improvisers line up just right, despite the recording challenges.

