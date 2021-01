Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Dolly Parton's younger brother, who was both a singer and songwriter, as well as a long-time bass and guitar player in Dolly Parton's band, has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with Cancer. Randy Parton regularly performed at his big sister's theme park, Dollywood.

