Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:21 Hits: 5

The amateur, undercooked, and extremely cliche Bro-Country stylings of the 17-year-old "Kidd G" made it onto my radar a few months ago via his aggressively-formulaic "song" called "Dirt Road." It was so beginner and maladroit, it was deemed not even worthy enough of criticism.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-music-doesnt-need-kidd-g-or-an-emo-rap-star/