Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 01:06 Hits: 3

The Italian museum where the oil painting belonged was not aware of the theft. The artwork is believed have been painted by Giacomo Alibrandi — a student of Leonardo da Vinci.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-leonardo-da-vinci-copy-handed-back-to-museum-that-didn-t-know-it-had-been-stolen/a-56280476?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf