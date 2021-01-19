Fantastic Negrito Performs ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet’ Livestream

Articles

Fantastic Negrito is bringing Black Roots Music to a worldwide audience on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winner will be streaming a live concert to fans all around the world at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET. “I can’t believe I wrote an album called ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’ because it’s just so aligned with the universe,” says Negrito. “I really believe in this thing, that these things are sent to us, and I think that’s why we are here. That’s the mystery of life.”

Tickets are now on sale for the first Fantastic Negrito livestream concert of 2021. Fantastic Negrito will be performing live at The Downtown Theatre in Fairfield, California. As part of the live stream event, one lucky winner will receive a personally autographed collection of three Fantastic Negrito limited edition vinyl records. All ticket holders who add a tip for the band while purchasing tickets will be eligible to win. The final date to qualify is January 20th, 2021. Fantastic Negrito will pick the winner by drawing a name and announcing the winner during the meet and greet at the end of the show.

When you listen to Fantastic Negrito, you’re invited to hear the story of life after destruction. Each song is a real story about a musician from Oakland who experienced the highs of a million-dollar record deal, the lows of a near-fatal car accident that left him in a coma and is now in the midst of a rebirth that took him from the streets of Oakland to the world stage.

Negrito’s songs are born from a long hard life that he channels through black roots music — slide guitar, drums, piano; urgent, desperate, edgy. He burst onto the national radar by winning the inaugural NPR Tiny Desk contest in 2015 and has since won 2 Grammys, one for each of his first two albums: The Last Days of Oakland (2017) and Please Don’t Be Dead (2019). His third album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, featuring E-40 and Tank from Tank and the Bangas, was just nominated for a Grammy this year for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.”

*Feature image credit: Peter Koudstaal

