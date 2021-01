Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:40 Hits: 4

A new five-CD set features Stampfel's recording of a favorite song for each year of the last century. The resulting collection is a wonderful survey of popular music — as well as lots of great fun.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/19/958139555/folk-musician-peter-stampfel-pays-homage-to-100-favorite-songs-on-20th-century