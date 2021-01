Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 01:08 Hits: 5

Founding guitarist for fast-rising and critically-acclaimed Southern rock band The Steel Woods, and long time session guitarist and touring member of Jamey Johnson's backing band, Jason "Rowdy" Cope, has died according to the band. The Steel Woods shared the news Saturday evening.

