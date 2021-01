Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:51 Hits: 6

It's one of those rare occasions where an EP goes from from less than ideal, to just about perfect from the way it encapsulates a moment or a mood that may be diluted in a longer work. It's a little gem of traditional country music, and a proper tribute to a dear loved one.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/randall-kings-leanna-is-not-just-another-ep/