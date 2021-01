Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 19:49 Hits: 3

The user-compiled encyclopedia has helped students and sometimes horrified their teachers. So how accurate is the information? What should users be aware of?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-as-wikipedia-turns-20-how-credible-is-it/a-56228222?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf