The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Nova Hawks Release Music Video for ‘Redemption’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 8

British Blues Rockers The Nova Hawks are centered around two supremely talented musicians in vocalist Heather Leoni and guitarist Rex Roulette. The music they are set to release on their debut album, Redemption, came about while writing between London, the West Midlands, New York, and Los Angeles. Redemption will be released February 12th via Frontiers Music SRL.

The Nova Hawks Release Music Video for ‘Redemption’

“Redemption” is the second single and title track from the new release.

Each song on ‘Redemption’ will tell its own story, intertwining personal memoirs of love, heartbreak, overcoming loss and life, defining personal experiences to date. Combined with Gospel Roots, Blues and exploring darker themes, this album is something we are truly proud of.

The Nova Hawks Facebook

Pre-Order Redemption

The post The Nova Hawks Release Music Video for ‘Redemption’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/the-nova-hawks-release-music-video-for-redemption/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version