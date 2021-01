Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:12 Hits: 5

A Paris auction house sold an original painting made for the 1936 Tintin comic book "The Blue Lotus." The small Herge artwork fetched more than €3 million.

