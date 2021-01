Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 19:16 Hits: 4

The best new and rediscovered jazz recordings that lit up the dark and unsettling year that just ended, as voted on by 148 jazz critics.

(Image credit: Briene Lermitte/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/14/956649529/2020-best-jazz-albums-critics-poll