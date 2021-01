Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 08:50 Hits: 8

The game's rules can appear mysterious to the noninitiated, yet more Germans play it than football. It's also listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage asset.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-skat-is-the-king-of-german-card-games/a-55719970?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf