Magnolia Boulevard Releases Official Video ‘Sister’

Magnolia Boulevard have started the new year on a high note by releasing the official music video for “Sister,” the powerful slow-burning standout from last summer’s New Illusion EP.

The Lexington, KY quintet, composed of lead vocalist Maggie Noelle, guitarist Gregg Erwin, keyboardist Ryan Allen, drummer Todd Copeland and bassist John Roberts, have been packing clubs for the past three years, along with an extensive tour supporting Blues Traveler in 2019.

“Sister” is Magnolia Boulevard’s first official music video. Says Noelle about its creation: “This video came together because the director, Jared Hamilton, who is a close friend of ours, reached out to me wondering about the story behind this personal and heartfelt song. Using Jared’s creative eye, I think we were able to convey the imagery of Sisterhood, and it came together seamlessly because the two main characters in the video are actually sisters. Everyone involved are close friends of ours, so we were grateful to have such talented individuals surround us and join in on the fun.”

New Illusion, the band’s debut four- track EP, was produced by famed guitar maker and owner of PRS Guitars, Paul Reed Smith. “When I first heard Magnolia Boulevard, I thought ‘this band deserves a shot’,” says Smith, who discovered the band while on a trip to Lexington to conduct a guitar clinic and was so blown away that he subsequently took them under his wing. “So we flew them to the PRS Experience to begin helping them. The first time Maggie sang in my studio on ‘Sister’ after the band laid down the tracks, she nailed it on the first take. It was quite an emotional moment,” Smith recalls.

On January 22nd, Magnolia Boulevard is set to virtually open the 9th annual She Rocks Awards ceremony, hosted by the Women’s International Music Network (WiMN), and honoring the achievements of women in the music industry.

