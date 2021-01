Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 09:27 Hits: 5

Indian web-series "Aashram" has created a stir after showing sexual abuse by Hindu holy men. Religious activists say depictions of sex and drug abuse by holy men discredits Hinduism, but others differ.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-s-ashrams-havens-for-spirituality-or-scandalous-snake-pits/a-56169280?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf