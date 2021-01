Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 16:44 Hits: 7

British film director Michael Apted died on Thursday, January 7th, and though this may not be a name you recognize or see as noteworthy in the country music realm on the surface, the Cambridge-educated film icon played a major part in telling one of the most compelling stories in country music history.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/michael-apted-brought-loretta-lynns-coal-miners-daughter-story-to-life/