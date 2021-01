Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 12:43 Hits: 6

Best known for drumming and singing with soul revival band Durand Jones & The Indications, Frazer charts his own course on his solo debut, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/10/955052761/on-introducing-aaron-frazer-contemplates-love-and-the-road-ahead