Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 20:54 Hits: 6

There are many legendary country songs, and many legendary country songwriters. But few songs are as synonymous with country music to the point where they're so well-recognized and can be recited by those well outside the country fold like "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/mammas-dont-let-your-babies-writer-ed-bruce-has-died/