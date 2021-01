Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 7

The 70-minute film 'Nothing Stays The Same: The Story of the Saxon Pub' might be about a specific venue in Austin. But even if you've never been to Austin, the film offers a great encapsulation of why it's so critical to preserve these performance spaces.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/nothing-stays-the-same-film-highlights-struggles-of-local-venues/