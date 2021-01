Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 13:00 Hits: 5

Meet internationally-acclaimed author Alexander McCall Smith and award-winning composer James Ross, who collaborated on song cycle These Are The Hands.

(Image credit: Chris Watt/Courtesy of the Author)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/953965408/the-thistle-shamrock-these-are-the-hands