Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:39 Hits: 5

"There was never a time when we said, let's just cancel ... The show was a chance for us to come together, take a breath and relieve each other and enjoy some musical moments"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/harvey-mason-jr-grammys-move-1110993/