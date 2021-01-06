Composer, Vibraphonist and Marimbist Patricia Brennan Releases New Video ‘Solar’

Articles

New York-based vibraphonist, marimbist, improviser and composerPatricia Brennan has released the fourth video from her forthcoming debut full length album Maquishti, out January 15, 2021 on the Valley of Search label.

The twelve original instrumentals that make up the album were composed and performed solo by Brennan on vibraphone and marimba. Employing unusual performance techniques and occasional electronics, many of the compositions were borne from improvisations created live in the studio at the time of recording. At times exploring silence and space, stillness and patience the album investigates new sonic territories with an endless sense of curiosity.

Photo courtesy of Brendan Gilmartin

Patricia is a member of Grammy-nominatedJohn Hollenbeck Large Ensemble and Michael Formanek Ensemble Kolossus. She is also a member of Phalanx Ambassadors, a project led by pianist Matt Mitchell, the Webber/Morris Big Band, and she is a member of Tomas Fujiwara’s 7 Poets Trio along with cellist and composer Tomeka Reid. She has collaborated with pianist Vijay Iyer as a member of Blind Spot with writer Teju Cole, along with bassist Linda Oh. Other projects led by Iyer that Brennan has performed with include his large ensemble project Open City and several small ensemble performances along with renowned musicians like bassist Reggie Workman and trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith.

Patricia has performed with many renowned musicians including singer and composer Meredith Monk and Theo Bleckmann, saxophonists Jon Irabagon and Scott Robinson, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, drummer Marcus Gilmore, guitarist Mary Halvorson and many others. She has performed in venues such as Newport Jazz Festival, SF JAZZ, and Carnegie Hall, as well as international venues such as Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna, Austria, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Patricia Brennan is a Valley of Search artist, a BlueHaus Mallets artist and currently teaches at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and at the Jazz Studies program at NYU Steinhardt.

