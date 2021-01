Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:56 Hits: 8

Despite aiming to complete their project in 10 years, the Brothers Grimm died a century before the final volume of their work was published in 1961.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brothers-grimm-german-dictionary-celebrates-60th-jubilee/a-56125658?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf