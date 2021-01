Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 17:32 Hits: 4

As bad as 2020 has been for just about everything, believe it or not, country music got it worse than just about every other segment of music, entertainment, sports, etc. when it came to both the amount, and the major names that passed away in the last 12 months.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/in-memoriam-country-musics-fallen-greats-of-2020/