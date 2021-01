Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 12:02 Hits: 6

Cancellations, delays, extensions: the COVID pandemic still promises to overshadow events in the near future to come. Regardless, here are some cultural highlights to look forward to in the New Year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pandemic-woes-which-cultural-events-can-we-look-forward-to-in-2021/a-56098903?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf