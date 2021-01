Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 05:38 Hits: 9

Daniel Dumile, the rapper and producer best known as MF DOOM, died Oct. 31, according to Facebook message posted on Dec. 31 by his wife.

(Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/01/952519277/mf-doom-enigmatic-rapper-and-producer-dead-at-49