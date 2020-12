Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020

The sheer volume of loss felt by the music world in 2020 is almost overwhelming. Here is NPR's tribute to dozens of the musicians — founders and innovators across genres — who died this year.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/31/950086106/in-memoriam-2020-the-musicians-we-lost