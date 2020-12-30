The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live New Year’s Eve Celebration with Glenn Alexander Shadowland

Suit up for the live New Year’s celebration withGlenn Alexander & Shadowland! Ring in the New Year with a very special live performance, which will feature Jukes Chris Anderson & John Isley, and Glenn’s daughter, Oria.

 

 “We’re gonna rock it straight into 2021! Grab a quarantini, pour some Vitamin T and let’s kiss 2020 goodbye,” says Glenn. ABS andGlenn Alexander’s Facebook will go live this New Year’s Eve at 11pm EST. Tune in and be sure to tip the hard working band and crew!

 Venmo: Glenn-Alexander-11 | PayPal: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The post Live New Year’s Eve Celebration with Glenn Alexander & Shadowland appeared first on American Blues Scene.

https://www.americanbluesscene.com/live-new-years-eve-celebration-with-glenn-alexander-shadowland/

