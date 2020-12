Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 02:01 Hits: 3

"The absence of live music this year has left us all longing for that communal feeling of connection, one that is best felt when joined in a song," writes frontman

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/dave-grohl-save-our-stages-act-1108198/