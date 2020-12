Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 20:58 Hits: 2

James Newton Howard has composed the music for more than 100 films. He's scored thrillers, Disney animation and big fantasy series. His latest is the western News of the World.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/950886204/james-newton-howard-a-composer-who-can-do-it-all