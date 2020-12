Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 04:45 Hits: 1

There’s some exceptional playing on this new track from Nashville, TN artist Shane Scarazzini and his band EightFingers. Check out the guitars that spark and fly amid fiddle and pedal steel on ‘West Virginia Girl‘. The fluidity and energy in the playing is what nails this as a superb track but without the strength of …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/12/23/new-music-shane-scarazzini-eightfingers-west-virginia-girl/