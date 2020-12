Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 16:31 Hits: 5

In a pretty unprecedented development for the modern era, there are two separate albums of bluegrass music currently in the Top 15 of the Country Albums chart according to Nielsen Soundscan. Even more unprecedented, they're both from the same guy.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sturgill-simpson-puts-2-bluegrass-albums-in-top-of-country-charts/