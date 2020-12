Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 14:40 Hits: 6

"People embraced music and culture more and more," says Minnesota senator. "But they were just alone doing it on their computers and their phones, and they want it back"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/stimulus-amy-klobuchar-save-our-stages-bill-1106846/