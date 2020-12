Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020

What role can hip-hop play in reforming — or entirely dismantling — mass incarceration? Rapper Noname and activist Mariame Kaba joined Louder Than A Riot to discuss making revolution irresistible.

(Image credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images and Giancarlo Valentine)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/19/948005131/i-want-us-to-dream-a-little-bigger-noname-and-mariame-kaba-on-art-and-abolition