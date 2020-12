Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 13:06 Hits: 4

Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with musicians Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter from the band 'War and Treaty' about their new album, "Hearts Town."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/20/948315491/the-war-and-treaty-overcame-covid-19-to-release-hearts-town